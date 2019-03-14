Man shot dead in Macon identified

An 21-year-old man was shot dead Thursday near Villa Crest and Houston Avenue in Macon, a deputy coroner said.
The victim was identified as Deshaford Hicks, said Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.
Hicks was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:25 p.m., Miley said.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating.
The shooting marks the second homicide in Macon-Bibb County so far this year, Miley said.
A baby’s death was the first homicide of the year.
King Henderson, who turned 1 on Jan. 20, died the night of Jan. 24 at Coliseum Northside Hospital, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
The child’s parents, A’kym Henderson, 21, and Jaimie Lynn Howard, 20, both of Macon, are charged with murder in his death. A GBI autopsy showed the baby died from head trauma.
