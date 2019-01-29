Crime

Baby’s mother jailed with father in Macon’s first homicide of 2019

By Liz Fabian

January 29, 2019 12:07 PM

Macon, GA

The mother of Macon’s first homicide victim of 2019 was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday morning.

Jaimie Lynn Howard, 20, of Plantation Parkway, was booked into the Bibb County jail at 10 a.m., according to jail records.

King Henderson, who turned 1 on Jan. 20, died Friday at Coliseum Northside Hospital.

After a GBI autopsy showed the baby succumbed to head trauma, his father, A’kym Henderson, was arrested and charged with murder.

