Baby’s mother jailed with father in Macon’s first homicide of 2019

The mother of Macon’s first homicide victim of 2019 was arrested on a murder charge Tuesday morning.
Jaimie Lynn Howard, 20, of Plantation Parkway, was booked into the Bibb County jail at 10 a.m., according to jail records.
King Henderson, who turned 1 on Jan. 20, died Friday at Coliseum Northside Hospital.
After a GBI autopsy showed the baby succumbed to head trauma, his father, A’kym Henderson, was arrested and charged with murder.
