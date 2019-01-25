Baby’s death is Macon first homicide of 2019; father charged with murder

A 21-year-old father is charged with felony murder in the death of his 1-year-old son.
A’kym Henderson was arrested after an investigation into the baby’s death at Coliseum Northside Hospital early Friday morning, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. Deputies were summoned to the hospital at 1:13 a.m.
The baby was found unresponsive by his mother, who took him to the hospital’s Emergency Room.
“At the time the infant was seen by hospital staff there was no visible injury,” the release said.
An GBI autopsy Friday found that the child had a head injury, the release said.
Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said the baby suffered “head trauma.”
“After further investigation into the incident, it was discovered that the infant had been struck in the head by his father,” the release said.
Henderson was interviewed and then transported to the Bibb Law Enforcement Center where he’s being held without bond.
No other information about the incident was released.
Anyone with any information about the baby’s death is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
