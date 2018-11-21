A 66-year-old Macon woman charged in hit-and-run in which girl seriously hurt

A 66-year-old woman has been charged in a hit-and-run earlier this month in which a 7-year-old girl was struck.
Frances Lemonna Jones, of Macon, was charged with hit and run resulting in serious injury and serious injury by vehicle, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Zmya Whitus was on the edge of her driveway when she was struck by a gold Honda Accord traveling down St. Charles Place just before 4:45 p.m. Nov. 3. The driver, later identified as Jones, allegedly fled the scene.
The girl has been released from the Medical Center, Navicent Health, and is recovering at home from her injuries.
The sheriff’s office had released photos of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run in hope of identifying the driver. The release noted that deputies were able to identity Jones with the public’s help.
Jones is being held at the Bibb County jail without bond on the charge of serious injury by vehicle.
Anyone with information in reference to this accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
