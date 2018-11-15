Culver gets 7-year prison term in Bibb school fraud case, says, ‘I’m not a bad person’

Isaac J. Culver III, convicted in July of defrauding Bibb County schools in a $3.7-million computing deal more than half a decade ago, was on Thursday sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison.
At trial, Culver, 48, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and another count of conspiracy to launder the proceeds of unlawful activity.
Culver, president and CEO of Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc., faced a maximum of 20 years behind bars on each charge and a possible multimillion-dollar fine. His business partner, Dave Carty, faces similar fraud charges and will be tried later this year.
At Thursday’s sentencing, Progressive was ordered to begin paying a $500,000 fine.
Culver’s crimes happened in connection with a $3.7-million computing deal between his company and the Bibb school system in late 2012. His scheme came to light after now-departed school superintendent Romain Dallemand’s controversial tenure ended in early 2013, and officials began scrutinizing business done on Dallemand’s watch.
Culver’s company was hired and paid $1 million by the schools to oversee parts of a $50-million-plus computing upgrade.
Prosecutors at trial said Culver’s firm doctored up a “bogus invoice” and in the process illegally used and duped an Ohio tech company into acting as a go-between or pass-through. Culver “secretly marked up” the purchase price for 15,000 Ncomputing devices that the Bibb schools paid for and, the prosecutor added, made the school system think it had bought the computers from the Ohio company.
As Culver stood before Judge Marc T. Treadwell at sentencing here in U.S. District Court, Culver, speaking on his own behalf, said, “I want to to start off by apologizing. … I’m not a bad person.”
Culver, who will be allowed to surrender to prison officials at a later date, went on to add: “I’m a good man who made a mistake.”
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report. For more on this developing story, return to macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.
