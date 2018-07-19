Ex-superintendent Dallemand takes stand in fraud case. Here’s his testimony

A blue vehicle leaves a secured parking lot at the federal court building in downtown Macon Thursday. The occupant is believed to be former Bibb schools Superintendent Romain Dallemand, who left the courthouse about this time after testifying in the fraud trial of Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc. CEO Isaac Culver. U.S. Marshal John Cary Bittick said it was "not uncommon" for the secured area to be used for such comings and goings. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com