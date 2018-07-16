Live: Trial begins in alleged scheme to defraud Bibb County schools

The first criminal trial related to alleged corruption and fraud in the Bibb County public school system begins with jury selection Monday in federal court in Macon.
Isaac J. Culver III, president of CEO of Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc., is accused of defrauding the school district in 2012.
Culver, 48, of Lizella, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and conspiracy to launder the proceeds of unlawful activity.
The charges are part of the $3.7 million sale of computing-device sales and services to Bibb schools.
