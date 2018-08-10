Centerville man arrested, charged with arson of law enforcement officers’ home

A Centerville man accused of setting fire to the home of law enforcement officers last month is now in custody.
James Randall Spensley, 35, was arrested in Bibb County by U.S. marshals for the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, said Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece.
Authorities had learned that Spensley was driving a pickup stolen out of Folkston and law enforcement agencies were on the lookout, Reece said.
Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Sean DeFoe said the stolen, gray GMC Sierra was spotted abandoned on Lamar Road just south of Zubulon Road at about 5:30 p.m. Deputies contacted U.S. marshals.
Spensley was walking along Zebulon Road headed toward Interstate 475 when marshals and sheriff’s deputies caught up with him, DeFoe said.
Spensley is charged with arson in connection with a fire July 27 at the home of a Jones County couple who are both in law enforcement. The husband is a Jones County sheriff’s deputy and his wife is a Jasper County sheriff’s investigator.
At about 6 that morning, a passing motorist noticed the flames and banged on the door of the couple’s home, according to a Jones County sheriff’s office news release.
The couple was shaken up but unharmed.
Spensley was identified as the suspect from Walmart surveillance footage last week.
He has pending criminal charges in Jasper County and an outstanding warrant in Houston County, according to the release.
Spensley was being taken to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, DeFoe said.
