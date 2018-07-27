Person of interest sought in fire set to home of Jones County sheriff’s deputy

The home of a Jones County sheriff’s deputy was set on fire early Friday — the second time this week.
A person of interest has been identified in photographs taken from surveillance video from a Walmart on Gray Highway on Thursday night, according to a Jones County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the man who is wearing a blue shirt in the photographs.
The home, shared by the deputy and his wife, an investigator for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, was set on fire about 6 a.m. Friday.
“Thankfully, the fire was discovered by a passing motorist, and the lady stopped and beat on the door to wake them up to tell them their house was on fire,” the release from Jones County Sheriff Butch Reese said.
The fire was quickly put out, and the family, though shaken up, was not hurt.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators have been working since before daylight on the case and have developed some leads.
The person of interest has brown hair, tattoos on his left forearm and right inner wrist and rides a motorcycle and wears a small helmet, the release said.
In the photographs, he has a pair of clear safety-type goggles propped on his forehead, which make him appear to be bald in spots, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriffs’ Office at 478-986-3489. A reward of at least $2,500 is being offered.
