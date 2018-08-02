‘Dangerous’ suspect identified after law enforcement officers’ home torched

A manhunt is underway for a Centerville man accused of setting fire to the home of law enforcement officers.

James Randall Spensley, 35, is blamed for the fire at the Jones County home of a local sheriff’s deputy and his wife, who is an investigator with the Jasper County sheriff’s office, according to a Jones County sheriff’s news release..

At about 6 a.m. Friday, a passing motorist noticed the flames and banged on the door of the law enforcement officers’ home.

The couple escaped unharmed, but shaken up.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office released a Walmart surveillance photo of the suspect, who has since been identified as Spensley.

He has pending criminal charges in Jasper County and has an outstanding warrant in Houston County, according to the release.

Spensley was last seen Tuesday at about 9 p.m. in the Russell Parkway area of Warner Robins. His last known address is on North Houston Lake Road in Centerville.

He is known to travel on a motorcycle while wearing a small helmet, last week’s news release stated.

He has a large “tribal style tattoo” on his left forearm and a smaller, similar tattoo on the inside of his right wrist, the latest release stated.

The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the FBI are looking for Spensley, who is believed to be dangerous, so caution should be used if anyone sees him, the release warned.

A significant reward has been offered for his arrest and conviction.

Anyone who sees Spensley is urged to call 911, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at 478-986-3489 of Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.