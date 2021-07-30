This fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant in Middle Georgia reopens under new ownership

Efrain Villareal’s first job at age 16 was as a cashier at a Baja Fresh in California.

Villareal, who’s made a career in the restaurant industry, would go on to help open six of the fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurants in California as well as other restaurant ventures.

Today, the 41-year-old owns a Baja Fresh in El Paso, Texas, and in Warner Robins

He recently purchased the Warner Robins franchise, reopening the restaurant that had closed under previous management after operating for less than a year.

The restaurant, which is located within the Century Market Plaza at 810 Ga. 96, reopened July 19.

“It’s steadily growing,” Villareal said of the customer base.

The California-based restaurant chain is known for its hand-made food with fresh ingredients.

“Food that’s always prepared by hand from real recipes and real farm-fresh ingredients,” the restaurant chain boasts on its website.

Encouraging notes

On a recent visit via the restaurant’s drive-thru, the chili lime salad with shrimp came with a note attached to the top of the container.

“Made fresh w/love,” the note read. “Have an amazing night.”

Villareal said he started the practice of having his restaurant staff write encouraging notes on to-go orders at his El Paso restaurant and decided to continue the practice in Warner Robins.

“The little notes are just a way to go above and beyond,” he said.

If the Warner Robins location does well, which he expects it will, Villareal said he may open a Baja Fresh in Macon.

“If things take off here, I would love to open one in Macon,” he said.

The Warner Robins location is the only Baja Fresh in Middle Georgia, according to the company’s website.

Operating hours at the Warner Robins location are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The telephone number is 478-359-3141.