These Houston County restaurants earn perfect scores on routine health inspections

Most Houston County restaurants earned “A’s” on their most recent state health inspections, with multiple capturing perfect scores of 100.

A few earned “B’s,” while there were a couple “C’s” from June 1 to July 13, according to the DPH’s health inspection search portal. None received a failing grade of “U.”

Restaurants scoring 100 include:

The Kitchen, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins

BurgerIM, 520 Ga. 247, Suite 801/901, Bonaire

Mellow Mushroom, 710 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins

Tasty Crab House, 2715 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

China House of Perry, 1019 St. Patrick Drive, Perry

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 749 Ga. 96, Suite 108, Bonaire

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia, 736 Carroll St., Unit 11, Perry

Thai Pepper, 1806 Russell Parkway, Suite 1100, Warner Robins

Rock N Roll Sushi, 794 Ga. 96, Suite 102, Warner Robins

Red Lobster, 1359 Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 314 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins

American Deli, 1365 Sam Nunn Blvd., Suite M, Perry

Larry’s Giant Subs, 789 Ga. 96, Unite 1-F, Bonaire

Saigon Noodle House, 402 Ga. 247, Suite 1700-1800, Bonaire

El Bronco, 2067 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Steak-Out, 1001 Russell Parkway, Suite B, Warner Robins

BBQ Monster’s Vending & Catering, 736 Carroll St., Suite 1, Perry

Choice Pizzeria, 705 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins

Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe, 1201 Sunset Ave., Perry

My Grandma’s Empanadas, 120 Armed Forces Blvd., Warner Robins, GA

American Deli, 2728 Watson Blvd., Suite A, Warner Robins

Ocean Seafood Market, 1754 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Panda Express, 2743 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Top China, 1114 Ga. 96, Suite D-7, Kathleen

Snellgrove Seafood Restaurant, 632 North House Lake Blvd., Centerville

Tap and Pour, 2611 Moody Road, Suite D, Warner Robins, GA

McCall’s Tastes to Remember, 1001 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

Nu-Way, 1762 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins

My Sister’s Kitchen, 2195 Watson Blvd., Suite 1, Warner Robins

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar, 912 B. Russell Parkway, Warner Robins,

IHOP, 1406 B. Sam Nunn Blvd., Perry

My Thai & Sushi, 1291 South Houston Lake Road, Suite D, Warner Robins

Chicken Salad Chick, 4088 Watson Blvd., Suite 700, Warner Robins

Potato Po-Ta-Toe, 778 Ga. 96, Suite 135, Bonaire

Hong Kong Express, 2706 Watson Blvd., Suite 1, Warner Robins

Also, Baja Fresh Mexican Grill, 810 Ga. 96, Suite 100-200, Warner Robins, which is reopening under new management, scored a 100 on its initial inspection.

Additionally, food trucks operating in Houston County that aced their routine health inspections include Hank’s Food Truck of Macon, Hibachi Highway of Quitman, SnoBiz of Warner Robins, D&D Burger, Wings and Things of Warner Robins, Sip N Scoop Beverage Co. of Warner Robins, and Louvenia’s Seafood Market of Macon.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.