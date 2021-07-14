Houston & Peach

These Houston County restaurants earn perfect scores on routine health inspections

Most Houston County restaurants earned “A’s” on their most recent state health inspections, with multiple capturing perfect scores of 100.

A few earned “B’s,” while there were a couple “C’s” from June 1 to July 13, according to the DPH’s health inspection search portal. None received a failing grade of “U.”

Restaurants scoring 100 include:

Also, Baja Fresh Mexican Grill, 810 Ga. 96, Suite 100-200, Warner Robins, which is reopening under new management, scored a 100 on its initial inspection.

Additionally, food trucks operating in Houston County that aced their routine health inspections include Hank’s Food Truck of Macon, Hibachi Highway of Quitman, SnoBiz of Warner Robins, D&D Burger, Wings and Things of Warner Robins, Sip N Scoop Beverage Co. of Warner Robins, and Louvenia’s Seafood Market of Macon.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers business news, having moved back to Middle Georgia in 2000. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. She’s also covered local government for The Daily Sun when it was a daily newspaper in Warner Robins, for the Kingsport Times-News in Tennessee and for the Bristol Herald Courier in Virginia. She’s a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Support my work with a digital subscription
