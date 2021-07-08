To keep her little ones close, Warner Robins mom opens a Macon children’s boutique

For Billie Cook, a love of “watching my little ones bloom as they grow up so fast” was the inspiration behind her new children’s clothing store in Macon.

Bloom Kids Boutique will celebrate its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The shop is located at 3333 Northside Drive, Suite C.

“We love to be able to watch them change and grow as they get older,” said Cook, a Warner Robins mom. “As a parent, I know that they go through and grow out of clothes so easily.

“So, that’s one of the reasons I wanted to offer a wide selection of clothes and items so that people could shop with us from all price points.”

At her children’s boutique, Cook said she strives to offer unique, affordable and comfortable clothing for infants, children and expectant mothers.

She also carries limited-run items from brands such as Pete and Lucy.

In addition, Bloom Kids Boutique features “pre-loved” or gently-used infant, kids and maternity clothing and accessories.

Cook’s children, 6-month-old Aster and 2-½-year-old Albie, usually come to work with her.

“One of the reasons I opened the shop was so I would be able to stay with them and work,” said Cook, a grant writer and master gardener.

The boutique affords Cook the opportunity to work for herself, work her own schedule and build up a business on her own, she said.

While she has the opportunity to keep her children with her while they’re young, Cook said she hopes to build a foundation of earning money and growing a business.

The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. except Thursday and Saturday when it closes at 3 p.m.