These Bibb County restaurants ace recent health inspections

Most Bibb County restaurants earned “A’s” during the most recent round of routine inspections by the Georgia Department of Health.

Others received “B’s” while not a single restaurant earned a “C” or a failing grade of “U” from June 1 to July 12, according to the state’s DPH’s health inspection search portal.

Bibb County restaurants earning a perfect score of 100 during their routine inspections include:

Meanwhile, the Barefoot Tavern at 468 2nd St. earned an honorable mention with its near perfect score of 99.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing.

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.

