Society Garden partnering with Satterfield’s to bring BBQ to live music venue, bar

The Society Garden is partnering with a Macon barbecue institution to bring food to the outdoor beer garden and music venue.

The partnership between the Ingleside Village venue and Satterfield’s Barbecue was announced this week.

Since opening four years ago, owners Brad and Meagan Evans and Andrew Collier had toyed with the idea of serving food at Society Garden. Seven months ago, they began construction on a prep kitchen with Satterfield’s owners Ben Hampton and Marla Kaplan.

“We did a private event together, a five-course tasting menu, and it went really well,” Hampton said. “We both felt like barbecue would be a great fit with the Garden’s atmosphere and the live music.”

Last week, they launched a limited menu but already have plans to expand it in the near future.

The current menu includes pulled pork, chopped brisket, chicken sandwiches as well as sides like potato salad, slaw and Brunswick stew. Satterfield’s is also planning to introduce specials that will only be available at The Society Garden including a Society Sauce.

Brad Evans said that the partnership is a perfect fit.

“I honestly think Satterfield’s has the best barbecue in town,” he said. “They aren’t scared to try new things, so it was truly a perfect fit for us. I also love that everything they use is made in-house. From their pickles to their buns, it’s made right here in Macon.”

Society Garden patrons can order food next to the main bar or via their phones by scanning a QR code. Diners receive a text when their food is read. Food will be served from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday with Saturday hours extending until 10 p.m.

Society Garden will feature special beer pairing and parties based around the food.

Beginning this week, they will host a Bluegrass and BBQ from 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday featuring live bluegrass music and Satterfield’s BBQ

“We can’t wait to start programming our space with food, like we have with other things in the past. Outdoor beer and barbecue just fit together,” Evans said. “We’re so excited to bring this to Ingleside Village.”

The family and dog-friendly venue is located at 2389 Ingleside Ave.