Tarp-covered car leads to arrest in Bibb hit-and-run death on I-75, sheriff’s office says

A Jeffersonville man has been charged in connection with the death of an unidentified woman who was struck and killed while walking in traffic on Interstate 75 in Bibb County last week.

Terry Lamar Payne, 64, turned himself in at the Bibb County jail late Wednesday afternoon, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Payne was charged with hit and run resulting in a death for not notifying law enforcement of the accident and for trying to hide the vehicle he was driving from discovery, the release said.

Bibb deputies were dispatched to a call Monday of an abandoned Lincoln Town Car in a yard in the 5700 block of Sardis Church Road.

The homeowner had been away and found the car parked in his yard with a tarp over it when he got home, according to the release. The car had extensive damage to the front end.

Bibb sheriff’s investigators determined from the damage that the car was the same vehicle involved in the pedestrian death Saturday on I-75 north at the Riverside Drive overpass.

Deputies also tracked down the car’s driver, identified as Payne, and warrants were issued for Payne’s arrest, according to the release. Payne was being held without bond Thursday.

The woman who was struck was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident or the identity of the woman is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.