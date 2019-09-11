Local

Man struck by car in Bibb County last week dies in hospital

A man struck by a car as he attempted to cross the road in Bibb County last week died Sunday.

Jason Simmons, 37, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he died about 4:30p.m in the Intensive Care Unit, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Simmons was pushing his bike and attempting to cross near the intersection of Pierce Avenue and Sheffield Road about 7 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a white 2019 Toyota Camry.

The fatal accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the accident is urged contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

