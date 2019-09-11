Man struck by car in Bibb County last week dies in hospital

How to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists.

A man struck by a car as he attempted to cross the road in Bibb County last week died Sunday.

Jason Simmons, 37, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he died about 4:30p.m in the Intensive Care Unit, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Simmons was pushing his bike and attempting to cross near the intersection of Pierce Avenue and Sheffield Road about 7 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a white 2019 Toyota Camry.

The fatal accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the accident is urged contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.