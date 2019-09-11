Houston & Peach
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Bibb County
A man pushing his bike as he attempted to cross the road in Bibb County was hit by car early Wednesday morning.
The 37-year-old man was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where was listed in critical condition Wednesday, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. His name has not been released.
The man was attempting to cross near the intersection of Pierce Avenue and Sheffield Road about 7 a.m. when he was struck by a white 2019 Toyota Camry.
The accident is under investigation.
