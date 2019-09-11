Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Bibb County

How to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK By law, people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people behind the wheel of a vehicle. Here are some tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to drive safely around pedestrians and bicyclists.

A man pushing his bike as he attempted to cross the road in Bibb County was hit by car early Wednesday morning.

The 37-year-old man was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where was listed in critical condition Wednesday, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. His name has not been released.

The man was attempting to cross near the intersection of Pierce Avenue and Sheffield Road about 7 a.m. when he was struck by a white 2019 Toyota Camry.

The accident is under investigation.