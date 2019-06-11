Local
Macon man dies after being struck by car on Pio Nono Avenue. Driver didn’t stop, cops say
Safety tips for pedestrians
A Macon man died from his injuries after he was struck crossing Pio Nono Avenue in front of a Flash Foods convenience store near Dewey Street late Monday.
Deputies who responded to the incident found 53-year-old Henry Eugene Brown unresponsive, a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release said. Brown was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of a silver four-door sedan that struck Brown did not stop but kept going north on Pio Nono Avenue, the release said.
The 10 p.m. accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Comments