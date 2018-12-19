Macon woman dies after being struck by car near Sam’s Club

A woman was struck by a car near Sam’s Club in Macon and died from her injuries Wednesday morning.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified her as Teresa Gracia, 58, of Macon.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Eisenhower Parkway near its intersection with Log Cabin Drive shortly after 7 a.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Gracia was struck by an eastbound 2003 Honda Accord as she was walking across Eisenhower Parkway, the release said.
Gracia was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where she was pronounced dead at 8:18 a.m., Jones said.
She died from blunt force trauma, Jones said.
The pedestrian fatality remains under investigation.
In all, there have been 38 fatal traffic accidents in Bibb County this year, including 14 pedestrian deaths, Jones said.
Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
