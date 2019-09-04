Warner Robins election superintendent issues ruling on candidacy challenges in Post 2

Warner Robins Council debates administrator The Warner Robins, Ga., City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, voted make an economic development consultant working for the city the council's administrator. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Warner Robins, Ga., City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, voted make an economic development consultant working for the city the council's administrator.

A challenge to the residency status of a candidate in the Post 2 Warner Robins council race has resulted in the disqualification of one person and the qualifying of another.

After a hearing earlier this week, City Election Superintendent Michelle Riley found that Zachary Adam Collins is not qualified to seek the post, according to a city of Warner Robins news release.

Another candidate, Eric Langston, also challenged due to residency, was found to be qualified to run after a separate hearing earlier this week.

Langston will face Stephen Baughier for the seat that was held by Carolyn Robbins, who did not qualify to seek re-election. Robbins has been battling health issues.

Candidates are required by state law to have lived at least one year within their district, or within the city if the district is at-large, in order to seek a council seat.

A determination on a third residency challenge for Kevin Lashley is expected Thursday. Lashley is seeking to run against Tim Thomas, who qualified to seek re-election in Post 4.

Former Councilman John Williams, who served time in prison but sought to run for council Post 6, previously withdrew after he realized he could not serve in office having a felony conviction.