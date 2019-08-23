A Warner Robins councilman who went to prison wants to run again. See who qualified.

How newly-appointed Warner Robins police chief wants to see department change The Warner Robins City Council on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, appointed John Wagner as police chief. Wagner had been serving as acting chief since the retirement of Brett Evans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Warner Robins City Council on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, appointed John Wagner as police chief. Wagner had been serving as acting chief since the retirement of Brett Evans.

Ten people have qualified to run for three Warner Robins City Council seats up for grabs Nov. 5, including a former Warner Robins councilman who went to prison.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether John F. Williams can actually run for office having been in prison. He served 11 months of a 15-month sentence.

Election Superintendent Michelle Riley is expected to hold a hearing next Wednesday to decide whether Williams’ name will go on the ballot, a city official said. Riley declined comment.

Williams joins Miranda Britt and Jonathan Nichols as having qualified to run for the Post 6 seat held by Larry Curtis, according to the city of Warner Robins website. Curtis, who also qualified, was appointed by council to fill the unexpired term of Mike Davis, who died in office.

Williams served a turbulent four years on council in which he had a series of bizarre run-ins with the law, though he maintained his innocence in each of the cases. He was soundly defeated in his re-election attempt in 2011 by Mike Davis as he faced federal indictment on charges of extortion related to the attempted purchase of a used vehicle for the police department. He was later convicted and sentenced to prison.

Stephen Baughier, Charles “Charlie” Bibb and Zachary Adam Collins and Eric Langston qualified to run for the Post 2 seat held by Carolyn Robbins. Robbins, who has been battling health issues, did not qualify to seek re-election.

Tim Thomas qualified to seek re-election in Post 4. Kevin Lashley has qualified to run for that seat.

Qualifying was at City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day this week, ending Friday. The fee was $252.

The last day to register is Oct. 17. Voters can check their registration status at Georgia Secretary of State website sos.ga.gov. Riley said there are no changes in the six voting precincts for this election and all will be open.

Early voting starts Oct. 15 and will be done at City Hall.