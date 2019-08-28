Politics & Government
Warner Robins council candidate who served prison time withdraws candidacy
John Williams, a former Warner Robins city councilman convicted of a felony, has withdrawn his candidacy for council.
Williams qualified last week to run for the Post 6 seat he formerly held.
A hearing was set Tuesday for Williams to make a case as to why he should be able to run, despite having served time in federal prison. But on Monday Williams sent a letter to the city elections office stating he was withdrawing his candidacy.
He said when he researched whether he could qualify, there was a misunderstanding about his legal status.
Although he has served his time, he said he has an appeal of his conviction before the Georgia Supreme and he expects “to receive a favorable determination at most any time.”
Williams served four years on council and had a series of run-ins with police. He maintained his innocence in each of the cases but was soundly defeated in his re-election attempt in 2011 by Mike Davis.
At the time he faced federal indictment on charges of extortion related to the attempted purchase of a used vehicle for the police department. He was later convicted and sentenced to prison. Williams served 11 months of a 15 month sentence.
