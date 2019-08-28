Warner Robins council candidate who served prison time withdraws candidacy

Warner Robins Council debates administrator The Warner Robins, Ga., City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, voted make an economic development consultant working for the city the council's administrator. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Warner Robins, Ga., City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, voted make an economic development consultant working for the city the council's administrator.

John Williams, a former Warner Robins city councilman convicted of a felony, has withdrawn his candidacy for council.

Williams qualified last week to run for the Post 6 seat he formerly held.

A hearing was set Tuesday for Williams to make a case as to why he should be able to run, despite having served time in federal prison. But on Monday Williams sent a letter to the city elections office stating he was withdrawing his candidacy.

He said when he researched whether he could qualify, there was a misunderstanding about his legal status.

Although he has served his time, he said he has an appeal of his conviction before the Georgia Supreme and he expects “to receive a favorable determination at most any time.”

Williams served four years on council and had a series of run-ins with police. He maintained his innocence in each of the cases but was soundly defeated in his re-election attempt in 2011 by Mike Davis.

At the time he faced federal indictment on charges of extortion related to the attempted purchase of a used vehicle for the police department. He was later convicted and sentenced to prison. Williams served 11 months of a 15 month sentence.