One dead after gunfire erupts outside Warner Robins nightclub

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 38-year-old man was killed when gunfire erupted outside a Warner Robins nightclub early Saturday.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Warner Robins police officers were on their way to to help clear the parking lot of Club Boss at 532 North Davis Drive when shots rang out shortly after 2 a.m. in the club’s breezeway area, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

The victim was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We are working diligently on identifying a suspect,” the release said.

Anyone with information should contact Warner Robins police Detective Josh Dokes at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.



