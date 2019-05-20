Man charged in Warner Robins shooting death was in jail when victim died of wounds

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was charged with murder Monday in the fatal shooting at a Warner Robins apartment complex earlier this month.

Terrence Dontae Jones was jailed for allegedly violating probation just two days after the May 6 killing at Tanglewood Apartments. It was announced Monday that the 21-year-old had been accused of shooting to death Melando Cortez Moore, who was found unresponsive that night beside a car in the parking lot of the complex at 1005 Elberta Road.

Moore, 43, died days later at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon. His death marked the city’s first homicide of 2019 and the third in Houston County so far this year.

In addition to murder, Jones is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a gun by a felon. Police did not say what crime led to the probation Jones allegedly violated, but Houston County jail records indicate the May 8 arrest included a charge of criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Houston County Superior Court records show Jones, in an October 2016 case, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and pointing a gun at another person. However, those cases were not prosecuted.

Moore is the second person to be slain at Tanglewood Apartments in recent years. Last January, 28-year-old Warner Robins public works employee Vincent Junior was shot to death there. Daniel Bruce Franz II was charged with his murder.