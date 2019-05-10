Man shot at Warner Robins apartment complex marks city’s first homicide in 2019

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man is dead after he was shot Monday at a Warner Robins apartment complex.

Melando Cortez Moore was taken to a Macon hospital to be treated for his injuries and he died late Thursday night.

Moore’s death marks the first homicide of the year in the city of Warner Robins.

The 43-year-old lived at Tanglewood Apartments at 1005 Elberta Road, where police found him unresponsive, lying next to a car in the parking lot just before midnight Monday, acting Police Chief John Wagner said.

The killing marks the third in Houston County so far in 2019.

The first homicide victim, 47-year-old Danny Ray Hicks, was shot April 24 while checking on a vacant residence off Ga. 247. Kevin Leonard Hobbs, 26, was arrested days later and charged with murder.

Quavion Shaquil Rountree is charged with murder in the April 28 death of 20-year-old Pvt. Anahitdeep Singh Sandhu, who was shot to death at King Villas apartments in Perry.

Last year, seven of the county’s eight homicides occurred in Warner Robins.

On January 13, 2018, Vincent Junior, who worked for the city’s public works department, was shot to death at the same apartment complex where Moore was slain. Daniel Bruce Franz II was charged with murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Junior.

On Friday afternoon, detectives were still investigating leads in Moore’s shooting death, the department said in a news release.