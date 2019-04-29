Man shot to death at Perry apartments marks third homicide in a decade

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 20-year-old man was shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Perry early evening Sunday.

The man, whose identity is being withheld, was slain just before 6 p.m. at Kings Villas apartments, which is at the corner of Keith Drive and Kings Chapel Road, Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn said.

Investigators worked the crime scene overnight and more details about the killing are expected to be released Monday afternoon.

The slain man’s family lives out of state. He was in Middle Georgia visiting someone, Lynn said.

The killing marks the third homicide to take place in the city over the past decade.

Before Sunday evening, Sam Poss was the city’s most recent homicide victim.

Poss, 18, was lured out in the middle of the night October 15, 2016, to help two boys he thought were his friends. Dakota White and Brandon Warren were convicted of murder. Both men are serving life sentences with no chance of parole.

Before that, there had not been a killing in Perry since 2008, when 36-year-old Michael Lee Hill shot his two sons, Michael Anthony Hill, 7, and Richard Lawrence Hill, 10, execution style before turning the gun on himself.