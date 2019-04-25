Man shot multiples times, dies after confronting trespasser in Houston County

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Houston County when he apparently attempted to run off a trespasser, authorities say.

The victim was identified as 47-year-old Danny Ray Hicks. Hicks was shot in the chest and leg. He was pronounced dead at 11:11 pm. at the Houston Medical Center, according to Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin.

Deputies responding to a 911 call were told that Hicks was shot in a confrontation on the property at 802 Ga. 247, said Houston County sheriff’s Lt. Kent Bankston.

Hicks, who was visiting friends in the area, had gone with a “female companion” to check on the vacant residence, according to a Houston County Sheriff’s Office news release.

They encountered a man near the residence. Hicks and the man struggled briefly before the man took out a handgun and fired several shots at Hicks, the release said.

Deputies began rendering aid until emergency medical technicians arrived and took Hicks to the hospital.

Houston County sheriff’s Capt. Jon Holland said the shooter was trespassing on the property.

It is not known if the shooter was squatting in the residence. Bankston said that it appeared uninhabitable.





Hicks was found in a densely wooded area about 75 to 100 feet from the residence, Bankston said.

The suspect was described as a white male, about 6 feet tall with a slender build. He was last seen running away from the area near Ga. 247 at the Davidson Road intersection.





Hicks’ body was taken to a GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Houston County Sgt. Joe Middlebrooks at 478-542-2085, or 478-542-2080.