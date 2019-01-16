Man linked to Grinstead killing indicted in Warner Robins sexual assault case

An accused rapist linked to the Tara Grinstead killing in 2005 allegedly threatened to kill two women as he held them captive earlier this month with 20-gauge shotgun, an indictment said.
A Houston County grand jury handed up Tuesday a 12-count indictment against 34-year-old Bo Dukes in the alleged sexual assault of the women New Year’s Day at a Warner Robins home on Charlestown Way he was was renting.
Dukes was indicted on one count of rape, two counts each of aggravated sodomy, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of possession of firearm during commission of a crime and one count of possession of firearm by convicted felon.
His attorney, Macon attorney John P. Fox, could not be reached Wednesday for comment.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Dukes has been held without bond at the Houston County Detention Center in Perry since his arrest Jan. 5 at an Ocilla relative’s home following massive manhunt. A confidential informant tipped off authorities.
Dukes also was wanted by federal authorities after a voluntary-surrender order for a six-month stint in prison was revoked when the warrants for rape and related charges were issued.
In the federal case, Dukes was ordered in November to serve six months in prison for failing to pay about $130,000 in restitution and for not doing 40 hours of community service related to a conviction for conspiracy to steal government property. His excuse for not paying restitution was needing the money to pay his attorney in the Grinstead criminal case, according to a court document.
Also, a Ben Hill County judge revoked Dukes’ $15,000 bond on the Grinstead case after Dukes failed to show up for a Jan. 3 court hearing.
Grinstead, an Irwin County High School teacher and former beauty queen, vanished from her Ocilla home in 2005. Dukes is accused of helping accused killer Ryan Duke burn the body of Grinstead, their former history teacher, at Dukes’ uncle’s pecan orchard on the outskirts of Fitzgerald sometime between Oct. 23 and Oct. 28, 2005.
Comments