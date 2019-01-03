Federal judge revokes voluntary surrender in case for man linked to Grinstead killing

A federal judge rescinded Thursday a voluntary-surrender order for the man wanted for the alleged sexual assault of two women at gun-point in his Warner Robins home on New Year’s Day.
Bo Dukes also was on bond in connection with the killing of Irwin County High School teacher Tara Grinstead when he allegedly assaulted the women Tuesday afternoon in his Charlestown Way residence.
Grinstead vanished from her Ocilla home in 2005. Dukes is accused of helping accused killer Ryan Duke burn the body of Grinstead, their former history teacher, at Dukes’ uncle’s pecan orchard on the outskirts of Fitzgerald sometime between Oct. 23 and Oct. 28, 2005.
In the federal case, Dukes was ordered in November to serve six months in prison for failing to pay about $130,000 in restitution and for not doing 40 hours of community service related to a conviction for conspiracy to steal government property. His excuse for not paying restitution was needing the money to pay his attorney in the Grinstead criminal case, according to a court document.
Dukes was allowed to remain out of federal custody and voluntarily surrender at a date to be determined by his federal probation officer, according to court records.
The voluntary surrender was revoked after warrants were issued for Dukes on charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the Warner Robins case.
The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force for the U.S. Marshal Service and local law enforcement are actively looking for Dukes.
He was last seen leaving his residence Tuesday in a 2013 White Kia Sorento tag number PFP1116, and he was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Dukes, who has made suicidal threats, is known to drink heavily and has a history of cocaine use, police said.
Macon attorney John P. Fox, who represents Dukes in the criminal Grinstead case, declined comment on that case and the new sexual-assault allegations against Dukes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Warner Robins police Detective Del Giorno at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
