Man charged in Tara Grinstead case sought by Warner Robins police on rape charge

A man charged in the Tara Grinstead case is now wanted by Warner Robins police on rape and related charges involving two women.
Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Bo Dukes.
He’s wanted on charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in a 5:45 p.m. incident Tuesday at a home in the 300 block of Charlestown Way, according to a Warner Robins police news release.
Dukes also is accused of helping accused killer Ryan Duke burn the body of Grinstead, their former Irwin County High School history teacher, at Dukes’ uncle’s pecan orchard on the outskirts of Fitzgerald sometime between Oct. 23 and Oct. 28, 2005.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Dukes is charged in Ben Hill County with concealing a death, hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal and tampering with evidence. J.T. Ricketson, head of the GBI’s Perry office, confirmed that the man wanted by Warner Robins police is the same Dukes charged in Ben Hill County.
Dukes was last seen leaving the Warner Robins residence Tuesday in a 2013 White Kia Sorento tag number PFP1116. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
“At this time, officers believe Dukes brought two women to his home under threat of physical violence and with a firearm in hand committed the offenses listed above,” the release said. “Dukes has made suicidal threats. He’s known to drink heavily and has a history of cocaine use.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Warner Robins police Detective Del Giorno at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
Comments