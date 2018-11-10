Warner Robins issues boil water advisory; includes a subdivision, other streets

Warner Robins issued a boil water advisory Saturday, the second this week.
The advisory was issued to protect the public from a potential health hazard, according to a news release from the Mayor’s Office.
The advisory includes utilities customers in the Fieldstone Subdivision, which includes the following streets: Lazy H, Barnesdale Drive, Fieldstone Drive, Stonefield Court, Carriage Court, Scarbourgh Road, Fairfield Drive, Avanti Court and Oak Glenn Court.
Also included are even number address on Dunbar Road from 608-924 and on 320-324 Tiffany Lane.
Additionally, the advisory includes Carl Vinson Parkway from Tiffany Lane to Dunbar Road.
Consumers impacted are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking and preparing baby food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.
The advisory is expected to last 24 hours, but those impacted should continue to boil water until notified by the water utilities department that the water is safe to drink again.
The microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system will be tested to ensure it is safe for human consumption before the advisory is lifted.
The boil water advisory earlier this week impacted a different area, as did the ones issued in October, September and August of this year.
The notices to the public are required by the state Environmental Protection Division. In the past, the utilities department made one-on-one contact with impacted customers.
That still happens, but the city is reaching out to news media to help spread the word, Mandy Stella, executive assistant to the mayor and public information officer, said in an email. The advisory was issued apparently after a water main break.
