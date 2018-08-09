Warner Robins issues boil advisory after county water main break

The city of Warner Robins has issued a boil advisory after a 12-inch water main break in Houston County Thursday.
The advisory includes anyone who has experienced water outages or low water pressure after the water main break, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
Subdivisions within city limits included in the advisory are Sandy Springs, Chadwyck, Alantown, Peach Blossom Terrace, Kenstshire and Bridlewood, the release said.
The water main break caused pressure in parts of the water system to drop to low levels, the release said. When this occurs, a potential health hazard may exist from back flow of water into the distribution system.
Residents are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food, the release said. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.
Water should be boiled until those impacted are notified by their drinking water utilities department that the water system has been restored to full operation and that the water is safe for consumption, the release said.
The boil advisory is expected to remain in effect until about 12:35 p.m. Friday.
Comments