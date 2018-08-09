Warner Robins issues boil advisory after county water main break

The city of Warner Robins has issued a boil advisory after a Houston County, 12-inch water main break Thursday.
The advisory includes anyone who has experienced water outages and/or low water pressures after the water main break, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
Subdivisions within city limits included in the advisory are Shady Springs, Chadwyck, Alantown, Peach Blossom Terrace, Kenstshire and Bridlewood, the release said.
The water main break is causing water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to low levels, the release said. When this occurs a potential health hazard may exist in these areas of zero pressure from back flow and/or back siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system.
Consumers who have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food, the release said. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.
Water should be boiled until those impacted are notified by their drinking water utilities department that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption, the release said.
The boil advisory is expected to remain in effect for 24 hours, or until about 12:35 p.m. Friday.
For more information, contact your water provider.
