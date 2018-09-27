Warner Robins issues boil advisory for north side of Russell Parkway

The city of Warner Robins issued a boil advisory Thursday afternoon for the north side of Russell Parkway after a water main break.
The advisory is for all even-numbered addresses in blocks 1100 to 1224, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.
The advisory is expected to remain in effect for 24 to 48 hours depending on water tests after repairs are made.
A second advisory is expected to be issued when it’s safe to consume drinking water without boiling it first.
Several businesses, including three restaurants, are included in the advisory, Mandy Stella, executive assistant to Mayor Randy Toms, said in an email.
No residential customers are affected, Stella said.
Additionally, the Houston County Health Department notified the affected restaurants, according to the release.
For more information, call Stella at 478-951-0366.
