Crime scene markers, apparent blood spatter mark flight of wounded man under gunfire

The flight of a wounded man under gunfire late Tuesday could be traced up the wooden stairs in the breezeway of Building 300 at Lake Vista Apartments in Warner Robins by crime scene markers and apparent blood splatter.

Warner Robins police continued to look Wednesday for the gunman responsible for the shooting.

Officers summoned at just before 11:20 p.m. Tuesday found 29-year-old Kiereyon Collier with multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

Collier was conscious and talking to first responders before he was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, the release stated.

Police are looking for a white, 4-door vehicle that the gunman might have been driving as they investigate the motive for the shooting.

Residents reported hearing multiple shots fired and the arrival of Warner Robins police within minutes of the shooting. Crime scene tape had stretched across Buildings 200 and 300 as crime scene investigators continued to work the scene Wednesday morning.

More than 20 markers denoted bullet holes and apparent blood splatter and showed the path of Collier’s flight across the front the buildings and into the breezeway and up the outside wooden stairs of Building 300.

Bullet holes riddled a lower apartment of Building 300 where Collier made his turn into the breezeway based on apparent blood splatter and additional crime scene markers left behind by police after clearing the crime scene.

The markers denoted apparent blood splatter along the wall of the breezeway, on the steps, then an apparent blood smear along the side wall as the steps continue upward to an apparent bloody hand print at the top of the stairs.

Residents said a Warner Robins police officer had just been at the apartment that was shot up as Collier fled minutes before gunfire erupted. The woman who lives in the bullet-riddled apartment declined comment Wednesday.

Tragedy struck this same apartment complex this past weekend when 20-year-old Stacey Jackson Jr. drowned early Saturday morning in the lake. Jackson had entered the water from the bank on the other side of the same apartment buildings, residents said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Joshua Dokes at 478-302-5380 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.