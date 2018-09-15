Houston & Peach

Warner Robins police investigate drowning

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

September 15, 2018 11:14 AM

A man drowned early Saturday in a lake in Warner Robins.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Stacy Jackson, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

Police were dispatched at 2:21 a.m. to Lake Vista Apartments on Northlake Drive in reference to a drowning.

“Officers attempted a water search, but were unable to recover the victim,” the release said. The Warner Robins Fire Department’s Dive Team responded and were able to recover the body.”

Alcohol was possibly a factor in the drowning, the release said.

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Justin Clark at 478-302-5380.

For more on this story, come back later to macon.com and read Sunday’s Telegraph.

  Comments  