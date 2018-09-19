Man shot multiple times at Warner Robins apartment complex

Warner Robins police are looking for the gunman responsible for shooting a man late Tuesday night.

Just before 11:20 p.m., officers were called to Lake Vista Apartments at 206 Northlake Drive to investigate shots fired near building 300 at the complex, according to a Warner Robins police news release.

They found 29-year-old Kiereyon Collier with multiple gunshot wounds to his stomach.

Collier was conscious and talking to first responders before he was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, the release stated.

Police are looking for a white, 4-door vehicle that the gunman might have been driving as they investigate the motive for the shooting.

Tragedy struck this same apartment complex this past weekend when 20-year-old Stacy Jackson drowned early Saturday morning in the lake.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Joshua Dokes at 478-302-5380 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.