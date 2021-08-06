The family of a Macon man killed outside the Thirsty Turtle is suing. Read the lawsuit

The family of a man shot and killed outside of the The Thirsty Turtle is suing the owners and operators of the downtown nightclub in state court.

Kabryan Johnson, 21 of Macon, died in a local hospital after he was shot in the early morning of July 24. The shooting reportedly began after a fight inside the Thirsty Turtle was pushed outside.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis suspended the nightclub’s liquor license after the shooting. It was the second deadly on Cherry Street between Third and MLK in the past year, following a late November incident that killed one man and injured six other people.

Johnson’s family filed the civil lawsuit Thursday.

