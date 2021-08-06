Local

The family of a Macon man killed outside the Thirsty Turtle is suing. Read the lawsuit

The family of a man shot and killed outside of the The Thirsty Turtle is suing the owners and operators of the downtown nightclub in state court.

Kabryan Johnson, 21 of Macon, died in a local hospital after he was shot in the early morning of July 24. The shooting reportedly began after a fight inside the Thirsty Turtle was pushed outside.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis suspended the nightclub’s liquor license after the shooting. It was the second deadly on Cherry Street between Third and MLK in the past year, following a late November incident that killed one man and injured six other people.

Johnson’s family filed the civil lawsuit Thursday.

Profile Image of Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard is the senior editor of the Macon Telegraph, moving to Middle Georgia in February of 2020. Caleb has previously worked as the managing editor of the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times, the executive editor of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript and the executive editor of the Greenville (Texas) Herald-Banner. He’s a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and enjoys reading, writing and watching the Dallas Mavericks or Texas Rangers in his spare time.
