6 shot, 1 killed in shooting outside The Thirsty Turtle bar in downtown Macon

A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot outside of a bar in downtown Macon early Friday morning, and seven other people were wounded during the incident.

Jhacaya Mann, who would have turned 23 in December, was fatally wounded during a shooting outside of The Thirsty Turtle, at 425 Cherry Street, and she was pronounced dead at Navicent Health, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

A suspect reportedly drove down Cherry Street and opened fire on people standing outside of The Thirsty Turtle just before 2:45 a.m., according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Two men suffered stab wounds during the altercation as well.

Four women and two men suffered gunshot wounds, and three of the shooting victims were transported to Navicent Health by ambulance while the other five victims, including the two men stabbed, arrived at the hospital in personal vehicles, according to the release.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One of the other female victims was in surgery with life threatening injuries at the time of the news release, which was sent at 6:40 a.m. The other victims were in stable condition at the time of the release.

Mann’s next of kin has been notified, Jones said, and her death marks the 47th homicide in Macon-Bibb County in 2020.

The sheriff’s office did not release a description of the suspect, and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.