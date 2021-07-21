Macon man arrested, charged with murdering his brother during fight on Dewey Street

A Macon man wanted in connection with his brother’s murder in south Macon was arrested Wednesday morning.

James Card, 20, was taken into custody just after 2 a.m. and charged with aggravated assault and murder in the death of his 19-year-old brother Marquez Card.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the brothers got into a fight on July 7 in the 1200 block of Dewey Street. Marquez was later transported to a local hospital, where he died on July 11 from a gunshot wound.

James fled the scene. The sheriff’s office, along with U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, began searching for him on July 14. James Card was found hiding in the closet of home on Hillyer Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.