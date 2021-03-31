Local

Macon man dies in city’s fifth fatal motorcycle crash in past three weeks

A Macon man riding a motorcycle died Tuesday night in a crash on Forsyth Road near Wesleyan College, officials said.

The victim, Tyler Eason, 30, was killed in the 8:15 p.m. when the motorcycle he was on was involved in a wreck with a GMC Yukon SUV, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The statement did not provide details of how the crash happened, just that it was at the intersection of Forsyth Road and Wesleyan Drive.

The three-way intersection there near a rail crossing has a stoplight and is situated along a well-traveled straightaway between Tucker and Zebulon roads at the edge of the Wesleyan College campus.

Eason was pronounced dead at a city hospital. The driver of the SUV was not hurt, officials said.

The wreck was the fifth motorcycle-involved fatality in Macon since March 11.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories.
