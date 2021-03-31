Macon man dies in city’s fifth fatal motorcycle crash in past three weeks

A Macon man riding a motorcycle died Tuesday night in a crash on Forsyth Road near Wesleyan College, officials said.

The victim, Tyler Eason, 30, was killed in the 8:15 p.m. when the motorcycle he was on was involved in a wreck with a GMC Yukon SUV, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

The statement did not provide details of how the crash happened, just that it was at the intersection of Forsyth Road and Wesleyan Drive.

The three-way intersection there near a rail crossing has a stoplight and is situated along a well-traveled straightaway between Tucker and Zebulon roads at the edge of the Wesleyan College campus.

Eason was pronounced dead at a city hospital. The driver of the SUV was not hurt, officials said.

The wreck was the fifth motorcycle-involved fatality in Macon since March 11.