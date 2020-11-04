Macon Telegraph Logo
Passenger killed in two-car crash in Monroe County

A passenger was killed in a two-vehicle crash on High Falls Road near Boxankle Road in Monroe County early Wednesday.

He was identified as Paul Dewberry, of Forsyth, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.

According to the release, here’s what happened in the 12:15 a.m. crash:

The driver of a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling west toward Interstate 75 when he failed to maintain lane and hit a Ford Crown Victoria, the release said. The driver of the Ford attempted to avoid the collision, but impact occurred at both vehicles’ passenger headlights.

The Mercury then traveled down into a deep embankment.

Monroe County EMS extracted the entrapped passenger, later identified as Dewberry. He was pronounced dead at the Monroe County Hospital.

The Mercury’s driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while Ford’s driver was also taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

