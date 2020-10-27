Early-morning fog a factor in fatal four-wheeler crash in Monroe County, deputy says

A man on a four-wheeler was killed early Tuesday when struck by another vehicle in Monroe County.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Dennis Ervin Tracy of Covington, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 7:30 am. on Ga. 87 near Lassiter Road.

Tracy, who had been out hunting, was driving the four-wheeler across the highway when he was struck by a passing vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This stretch of road is not very well lit, and the area was very foggy (Tuesday) morning,” Anna Lewis, public information coordinator, said in an email. “Once the driver of the vehicle did see the four-wheeler, they did attempt to avoid the crash, but unfortunately, was unsuccessful.”