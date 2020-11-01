Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating two fatal wrecks

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two recent fatal wrecks in Macon.

Saturday evening, 51-year-old Aaron West lost control of the motorcycle he was driving along Emery Highway when a vehicle merged into his lane. According to police, it’s possible the driver didn’t realize they had merged in front of West. The vehicle continued to drive west on the highway.

West was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Oct. 30 fatal collision

Friday afternoon, at around 2:30 p.m., 57-year-old Kathryn Holloway of Macon was making a left turn into the Thomaston Park trailer park when the Kia Forte she was driving was struck by a Toyota Tacoma. Holloway was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health and pronounced dead by the staff. Next of kin was then notified by hospital staff.

The driver of the Tacoma was not injured.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.