Grandmother, grandson die after being struck by car while crossing Bibb road

A grandmother carrying her 6-year-old grandson in her arms as she was crossing a Bibb County roadway was struck by a sports utility vehicle and killed Friday night.

Debra Davis, 53, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Her grandson, Daniel Davis, was rushed by ambulance to the Medical Center, Navicient Health, where he died afterward, the release said.

Debra Davis apparently stepped in front of the Nissan Xterra in the 4600 block of Mercer University Drive, according to the release.

The accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to the accident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.