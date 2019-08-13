Ex-Bibb schools boss Dallemand ordered to pay $47.5M in damages in civil fraud case

Dallemand sentenced for tax evasion Senior reporter Joe Kovac Jr. reports from outside of U.S. District Court in Fort Myers, Florida Thursday morning after ex-Bibb County schools superintendent Romain Dallemand's sentencing for tax evasion. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Senior reporter Joe Kovac Jr. reports from outside of U.S. District Court in Fort Myers, Florida Thursday morning after ex-Bibb County schools superintendent Romain Dallemand's sentencing for tax evasion.

A federal judge in Macon has awarded Bibb County’s public schools a $47.5 million judgment for damages in a civil fraud lawsuit against imprisoned ex-superintendent Romain Dallemand.

This story will be updated as more information comes available. For more on this developing story return to macon.com.

