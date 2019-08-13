Local

Ex-Bibb schools boss Dallemand ordered to pay $47.5M in damages in civil fraud case

Dallemand sentenced for tax evasion

Senior reporter Joe Kovac Jr. reports from outside of U.S. District Court in Fort Myers, Florida Thursday morning after ex-Bibb County schools superintendent Romain Dallemand's sentencing for tax evasion. By
Up Next
Senior reporter Joe Kovac Jr. reports from outside of U.S. District Court in Fort Myers, Florida Thursday morning after ex-Bibb County schools superintendent Romain Dallemand's sentencing for tax evasion. By

A federal judge in Macon has awarded Bibb County’s public schools a $47.5 million judgment for damages in a civil fraud lawsuit against imprisoned ex-superintendent Romain Dallemand.

This story will be updated as more information comes available. For more on this developing story return to macon.com.

Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. A Warner Robins native, he joined the paper in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia.
  Comments  