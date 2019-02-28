Crime

Disgraced ex-Bibb superintendent receives prison sentence for tax evasion

By Joe Kovac Jr.

February 28, 2019 11:29 AM

Fort Myers, Fla.

Romain Dallemand, the controversial and since-disgraced former superintendent of Bibb County’s public schools, was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion Thursday in U.S. District Court here.

The charge is related to alleged bribery payments prosecutors have said he received in 2013.

Dallemand was ordered to turn himself in on April 29, 2019. He was also ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution.

The case was brought against Dallemand in Florida because that was where he filed his 2012 tax return. Dallemand, 50, moved to southwest Florida’s Gulf Coast after his stormy, 28-month tenure as Bibb superintendent ended in mid-2013.

He pleaded guilty to the tax charge in 2017 after federal investigators confronted him about an unaccounted-for $100,000 check he received. Last fall Dallemand, as a cooperating witness, testified against two men accused of bribing him. The two were acquitted of all charges.

