Shamed ex-Bibb schools superintendent Romain Dallemand enters federal prison

Romain Dallemand, the charismatic and controversial ex-superintendent of Bibb County’s public schools, was on Monday set to begin serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion at a federal prison south of Ocala, Florida.

Dallemand, 50, pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return amid an FBI and IRS investigation into whether he had accepted bribes while he was superintendent of Macon’s schools. Two men accused of bribing Dallemand, whom Dallemand testified against as part of his plea agreement, were acquitted at trial last year.

The crime that Dallemand pleaded guilty to stems from income he could not account for on the heels of his departure as superintendent in mid-2013. He was by then living in Naples on Florida’s Gulf Coast and the venue for the crime was there.

Dallemand was sentenced in late February to surrender to U.S. marshals by 2 p.m. Monday to begin serving his sentence. The campus at Federal Correctional Institution, Coleman, houses more than 7,000 low- and medium-security prisoners.