Diner closed, new traffic light and other Middle Georgia news you might have missed

Try the fried chicken and waffles at this new Macon restaurant Metro Diner opened its third Georgia location in Macon Tuesday, July 25, 2017 on Northside Drive. The diner hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Macon Chamber of Commerce after months of renovating the former Capital City Bank building. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Metro Diner opened its third Georgia location in Macon Tuesday, July 25, 2017 on Northside Drive. The diner hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Macon Chamber of Commerce after months of renovating the former Capital City Bank building.

Missed the big stories last week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Metro Diner shuts down

Macon’s Metro Diner shut down last week.

In an email to The Telegraph, Crafton Bryant, Director of Marketing, said it was “difficult decision” to close the Macon location.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This is strictly a business decision and is not a reflection of our team’s dedication to serving the community,” Bryant said. “We understand that closing our location in Macon will affect the lives of our team members and we are helping them with this transition including severance packages. “

Read more here.

Traffic light planned on stretch of road that has seen more than 100 crashes since 2016

Kroger has requested for a traffic light to be placed at the entrance of Wesleyan Station shopping center beside Starbucks.

They also requested for the other entrance to Wesleyan Station, closest to Tucker Road, to be reconfigured, allowing only right turns in and out of the busy shopping center.

The changes were approved by the Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Commission but approval is still needed from other entities including the Georgia Department of Transportation.

There have been more than 110 crashes in the immediate vicinity of the proposed traffic light since 2016, according to GDOT’s website.

Read more here.

Fired Byron Fire Chief alleges discrimination

Former Byron Fire Chief Rachel Mosby has filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission.

Mosby, who identifies as female, was fired June 4. The city claims its related to job performance but her attorney claims its discrimination.

She alleges in the complaint that the discriminatory treatment began after she informed city leaders and began to present herself at work as a transgender female in January 2018.

Mosby alleged that one council member told her that he didn’t have a problem with her transition, but that he would if Mosby showed up to work in a dress.

Want to know more? Read here.

Tomlinson, Perdue report cash for 2020 Senate race

U.S. Sen. David Perdue and former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson have brought in quite a bit of money for their 2020 U.S. Senate bids.

In the second quarter of 2019, Perdue raised about $1.9 million. He’s got about $4.9 million on hand.

Tomlinson raised $550,000 and has about $350,000 on hand. Those totals include a $30,000 loan Tomlinson made to herself.

Want to know more? Read here.